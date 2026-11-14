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Cedar Hill
📅 Volunteer for Cedar Hill Fall Beautification Day Nov. 14
13 days ago
📅 Fall Beautification Day volunteer cleanup
Help clean up Signature Park and nearby areas on Saturday, November 14, 2026.
- Breakfast & supply pickup: 8:00–9:00 a.m. at Signature Park, 450 Pioneer Trail, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
- Cleanup event: 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. at locations around Cedar Hill
- Specific project: 9:00–11:00 a.m. removing privet in Signature Park to restore natural habitat
Details:
- Limited to 20 volunteers
- Volunteers must be 10+ years old
- Kids must have an adult on site
- Wear closed-toe shoes, long sleeves, and pants
- Registration is required
Great for community groups, schools, adult organizations, and individuals who want to pitch in and help keep Cedar Hill beautiful.
More Info: Calendar • Fall Beautification Day
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