📅 Fall Beautification Day volunteer cleanup

Help clean up Signature Park and nearby areas on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Breakfast & supply pickup: 8:00–9:00 a.m. at Signature Park, 450 Pioneer Trail, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

at Cleanup event: 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. at locations around Cedar Hill

at locations around Cedar Hill Specific project: 9:00–11:00 a.m. removing privet in Signature Park to restore natural habitat

Details:

Limited to 20 volunteers

Volunteers must be 10+ years old

Kids must have an adult on site

Wear closed-toe shoes, long sleeves, and pants

Registration is required

Great for community groups, schools, adult organizations, and individuals who want to pitch in and help keep Cedar Hill beautiful.