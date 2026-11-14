📅 Free Floral Design Workshop – Nov 14

Love flowers or want to try something new? Come to the Floral Design Creation Workshop on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9:00–10:00 a.m. at the Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Rd., Cedar Hill, TX 75104.

The workshop is FREE, but registration is required.

Please bring:

A bucket, container, or base for your arrangement

for your arrangement A greenery piece for the base

for the base A variety of flowers in the colors you like

You’ll use fresh flowers, your creativity, and a bit of holiday inspiration to make your own floral design.