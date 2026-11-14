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Cedar Hill
📅 Free Floral Design Workshop at Rec Center Nov 14
13 days ago
📅 Free Floral Design Workshop – Nov 14
Love flowers or want to try something new? Come to the Floral Design Creation Workshop on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9:00–10:00 a.m. at the Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Rd., Cedar Hill, TX 75104.
The workshop is FREE, but registration is required.
Please bring:
- A bucket, container, or base for your arrangement
- A greenery piece for the base
- A variety of flowers in the colors you like
You’ll use fresh flowers, your creativity, and a bit of holiday inspiration to make your own floral design.
More Info: Calendar • Floral Design Creation Workshop
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