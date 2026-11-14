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Cedar Hill
📅 Free Holiday Bow Making Workshop in Cedar Hill
13 days ago
📅 Free Holiday Bow Making Workshop – Registration Required
Learn how to make pretty holiday bows at a fun, free workshop in Cedar Hill.
When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 10:00–11:00 a.m.
Where: Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Rd., Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Cost: FREE
What to bring: Ribbon of your choice
You do need to register in advance to attend.
Perfect if you want to dress up gifts, wreaths, or holiday décor without spending extra money on store-bought bows.
More Info: Calendar • Holiday Bow Making Workshop
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