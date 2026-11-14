📅 Free Holiday Bow Making Workshop – Registration Required

Learn how to make pretty holiday bows at a fun, free workshop in Cedar Hill.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 10:00–11:00 a.m.

Where: Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Rd., Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Cost: FREE

What to bring: Ribbon of your choice

You do need to register in advance to attend.

Perfect if you want to dress up gifts, wreaths, or holiday décor without spending extra money on store-bought bows.