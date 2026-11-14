📅 Free Floral Design Workshop – Nov 14

Want to make a pretty flower arrangement for the holidays?

Come to the Floral Design Creation Workshop on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9:00–10:00 a.m. at the Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Road, Cedar Hill, TX 75104.

The workshop is FREE, but registration is required.

Please bring:

A bucket, container, or base for your arrangement

for your arrangement A greenery piece for the base

for the base A variety of flowers in the colors you like

It’s a quick, one-hour class—perfect for a fun, creative start to your Saturday.