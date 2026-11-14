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Cedar Hill
📅 Free Floral Design Workshop at Rec Center Nov 14
12 days ago
📅 Free Floral Design Workshop – Nov 14
Want to make a pretty flower arrangement for the holidays?
Come to the Floral Design Creation Workshop on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9:00–10:00 a.m. at the Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Road, Cedar Hill, TX 75104.
The workshop is FREE, but registration is required.
Please bring:
- A bucket, container, or base for your arrangement
- A greenery piece for the base
- A variety of flowers in the colors you like
It’s a quick, one-hour class—perfect for a fun, creative start to your Saturday.
More Info: Calendar • Floral Design Creation Workshop
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