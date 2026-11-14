📅 Help clear invasive plants at Signature Park

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, volunteers are needed at Signature Park, 450 Pioneer Trail, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 to help remove invasive privet and restore the natural habitat.

Breakfast & supply pickup: 8:00–9:00 a.m. at Signature Park

at Cleanup event: 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. at locations around Cedar Hill

at locations around Cedar Hill Privet removal at Signature Park runs 9:00–11:00 a.m.

Details:

Limited to 20 volunteers

Volunteers must be age 10+

Kids must have an adult on site

Wear closed-toe shoes, long sleeves, and pants

This is a good fit for community groups, schools, adult organizations, and individuals. Registration is required to participate.