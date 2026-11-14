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Cedar Hill
📅 Volunteer to remove invasive plants at Signature Park
12 days ago
📅 Help clear invasive plants at Signature Park
On Saturday, November 14, 2026, volunteers are needed at Signature Park, 450 Pioneer Trail, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 to help remove invasive privet and restore the natural habitat.
- Breakfast & supply pickup: 8:00–9:00 a.m. at Signature Park
- Cleanup event: 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. at locations around Cedar Hill
- Privet removal at Signature Park runs 9:00–11:00 a.m.
Details:
- Limited to 20 volunteers
- Volunteers must be age 10+
- Kids must have an adult on site
- Wear closed-toe shoes, long sleeves, and pants
This is a good fit for community groups, schools, adult organizations, and individuals. Registration is required to participate.
More Info: Calendar • Fall Beautification Day
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