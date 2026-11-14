Cedar Hill neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re setting up a home or just need a few upgrades, these local freebies might be perfect.

Item: 14 used white window faux wood blinds, mixed sizes

Details: Set includes cords and mounting hardware. Various sizes, good for multiple rooms or windows.

Condition: Used

Location: Reserve At High Pointe, Cedar Hill, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Whirlpool electric range

Details: Black range with glass cooktop and oven. Great if you’re replacing an older stove or setting up a rental.

Condition: Not specified

Location: Reserve At High Pointe, Cedar Hill, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Shark Professional upright vacuum cleaner

Details: Upright model listed in good condition. Handy for carpets and hard floors around the house.

Condition: Good

Location: Stoney Creek, Cedar Hill, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Cedar Hill tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.