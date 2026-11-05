🏗️ Cedar Hill TX: Multiple Aircraft Tech Openings in Aviation

Cedar Hill’s aviation scene is busy right now. If you’ve got hands-on aircraft or structures experience, there are several solid, full-time roles open with room to grow.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc. (DAS Aviation)

West Star Aviation Inc. (DAS Aviation) Location: Cedar Hill, TX | On-site | Full-time

| | Salary: Not listed

Not listed Great if you: Like weekend shifts and detailed hands-on work with composite parts.

Like weekend shifts and detailed hands-on work with composite parts. Highlights: Repair aircraft components using wet layup and prepreg methods, work with autoclaves/ovens, and use close-tolerance tools. Benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) match, PTO accrual, and weekly pay start when you do.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc. (DAS Aviation)

West Star Aviation Inc. (DAS Aviation) Location: Cedar Hill, TX | On-site | Full-time

| | Salary: Not listed

Not listed Great if you: Have sheet metal or fabrication skills and want steady, varied shop work.

Have sheet metal or fabrication skills and want steady, varied shop work. Highlights: Perform drilling, riveting, cutting, and forming on airframe components, apply/remove sealants and finishes, and run brakes, presses, and riveting equipment. Open to 0–5+ years of experience; A&P license welcome but not required.

(Note: Another posting for “Aircraft Structures Technician – 1508” and “Aircraft Structures Technician – Cedar Hill – 1476” list the same core role and duties, so they’re treated as one opportunity here.)

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc. (DAS Aviation)

West Star Aviation Inc. (DAS Aviation) Location: Cedar Hill, TX | On-site | Full-time

| | Salary: Not listed

Not listed Great if you: Hold (or can get) an Airframe or Powerplant license and enjoy troubleshooting.

Hold (or can get) an and enjoy troubleshooting. Highlights: Work on nacelles and related systems—remove/install panels and engines, troubleshoot mechanical/electrical/hydraulic systems, support aircraft runs and taxi. Roles range from entry-level AMT I (0–2 yrs) up to AMT IV (Master, 6+ yrs, A&P required), with benefits starting on day one.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.