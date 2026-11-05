🛒 Cedar Hill Retail Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Roles Hiring Now

Cedar Hill’s retail scene is busy right now, with several big brands hiring full-time. If you like fast-paced work, helping customers, and solid benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Location: Cedar Hill, TX (Hillside Village)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a key supervisor role helping lead the team, open/close the store, and drive sales and customer experience. Comes with strong benefits, career development, 40% discount, and chances to coach and grow a team.

Employer: Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Location: Cedar Hill, TX (Hillside Village)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a bigger leadership role, helping run the store, set goals for each shift, and manage floor sets and staffing. Same strong benefits package, bonus potential, and a big focus on developing you as a leader.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: Cedar Hill, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive wages)

Full-time floor role with customer service, stocking, and general store help; some nights and weekends needed. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, sick pay, employee discount, and insurance options.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Cedar Hill, TX

Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)

Pay: $18.50/hr starting, up to $20.50/hr by Year 5

Hands-on role doing cashiering, stocking, cleaning, and curbside orders while working with a tight team. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, 7 paid holidays, and paid parental leave for eligible full-time staff.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.