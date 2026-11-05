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Cedar Grove
🏥 Cedar Grove NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles
2 days ago
Cedar Grove’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from dental to senior living to travel therapy. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Dental Assistant (Part-time)
- Employer: Verona Cedar Grove Dental Associates
- Location: Cedar Grove, NJ
- Salary: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time (Wed/Thu afternoons, Sat mornings 1x/month)
- Why it’s worth a look: Small, patient-focused office with strong COVID/PPE protocols and a fully digital, AI-driven setup. You’ll assist with chairside care, digital X-rays, sterilization, and patient prep. X-ray license and 1 year of dental assisting experience required.
Assisted Living Wellness Director: RN
- Employer: Benchmark Senior Living
- Location: Cedar Grove, NJ
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead care in a brand-new assisted living community, helping build the team and culture from day one. You’ll oversee hiring, training, care plans, and family communication. Must be a New Jersey RN with 2+ years’ experience; offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and wellness programs.
COTA – Travel Contract
- Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners
- Location: Cedar Grove, NJ (travel assignment)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Travel contract (Shift: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM)
- Why it’s worth a look: Great if you want travel flexibility with full-time pay and benefits. Work under an OT to help patients with daily living skills. Requires COTA credential, active state license, and possibly BLS. Perks include weekly pay, 100% paid housing option, travel & license reimbursement, and 401(k) match.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles here tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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