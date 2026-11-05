🏥 Cedar Grove NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles

Cedar Grove’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from dental to senior living to travel therapy. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Verona Cedar Grove Dental Associates

Verona Cedar Grove Dental Associates Location: Cedar Grove, NJ

Salary: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Type: Part-time (Wed/Thu afternoons, Sat mornings 1x/month)

(Wed/Thu afternoons, Sat mornings 1x/month) Why it’s worth a look: Small, patient-focused office with strong COVID/PPE protocols and a fully digital, AI-driven setup. You’ll assist with chairside care, digital X-rays, sterilization, and patient prep. X-ray license and 1 year of dental assisting experience required.

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark Senior Living Location: Cedar Grove, NJ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Lead care in a brand-new assisted living community, helping build the team and culture from day one. You’ll oversee hiring, training, care plans, and family communication. Must be a New Jersey RN with 2+ years’ experience; offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and wellness programs.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners

Jackson Therapy Partners Location: Cedar Grove, NJ (travel assignment)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Travel contract (Shift: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM )

(Shift: ) Why it’s worth a look: Great if you want travel flexibility with full-time pay and benefits. Work under an OT to help patients with daily living skills. Requires COTA credential, active state license, and possibly BLS. Perks include weekly pay, 100% paid housing option, travel & license reimbursement, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles here tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.