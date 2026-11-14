Cedar Falls has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and keeping spaces in great shape. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Cedar Falls, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.55 – $53.48 per hour

Work on RVs doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance repairs while keeping detailed records of your work. This role comes with a wide benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), discounts, and more) plus on‑the‑job training if you have at least a year of related technician experience.

Employer: Von Maur

Location: Cedar Falls, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep the store spotless and organized while unloading and loading merchandise. This job offers competitive wages, benefits, a 401(k), store discount, no extended holiday hours, and a strong promote-from-within culture.

Employer: Happy At Home Cleaning Services

Location: Cedar Falls, IA (Cedar Valley area)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Clean homes around the Cedar Valley with no nights or weekends required and a flexible schedule (3–7 hour shifts, Mon–Fri days). No experience needed—there’s paid, on‑the‑job training, and this is a good fit if you’re reliable, like moving, and want room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions and helps you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.