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🔧 Cedar Falls Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Cedar Falls has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and keeping spaces in great shape. Here are a few worth a look this week.
Maintenance Technician (RV Service Technician)
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Cedar Falls, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.55 – $53.48 per hour
Work on RVs doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance repairs while keeping detailed records of your work. This role comes with a wide benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), discounts, and more) plus on‑the‑job training if you have at least a year of related technician experience.
Stock & Housekeeping Associate
- Employer: Von Maur
- Location: Cedar Falls, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help keep the store spotless and organized while unloading and loading merchandise. This job offers competitive wages, benefits, a 401(k), store discount, no extended holiday hours, and a strong promote-from-within culture.
Best HOUSE CLEANING job EVER
- Employer: Happy At Home Cleaning Services
- Location: Cedar Falls, IA (Cedar Valley area)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.00 per hour
Clean homes around the Cedar Valley with no nights or weekends required and a flexible schedule (3–7 hour shifts, Mon–Fri days). No experience needed—there’s paid, on‑the‑job training, and this is a good fit if you’re reliable, like moving, and want room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions and helps you decide fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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