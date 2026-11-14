📅 Share your ideas on the Lookout Park Reimagined project

A neighborhood meeting about the Lookout Park Reimagined project will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

At this meeting, you can:

Hear an update on the current status of the project

of the project Review the expected timeline

Talk with others about next steps for Lookout Park

If you have comments or questions about the event, call (319) 268-5180.

This is a chance to help shape the future of Lookout Park, so neighbors are encouraged to come and share their input.