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Cedar Falls
📅 Neighborhood meeting on Lookout Park Reimagined Nov. 19
12 days ago
📅 Share your ideas on the Lookout Park Reimagined project
A neighborhood meeting about the Lookout Park Reimagined project will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.
At this meeting, you can:
- Hear an update on the current status of the project
- Review the expected timeline
- Talk with others about next steps for Lookout Park
If you have comments or questions about the event, call (319) 268-5180.
This is a chance to help shape the future of Lookout Park, so neighbors are encouraged to come and share their input.
More Info: Calendar • Lookout Park Reimagined Neighborhood Me...
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