Cedar Falls healthcare hiring is steady right now, with several full-time roles for nurses and therapists. Good mix of clinic and senior-care settings, plus a couple of sign-on bonuses.

Employer: Western Home Communities

Western Home Communities Location: Cedar Falls & Grundy Center, IA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: Competitive pay (based on experience)

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus

Work with adult and senior residents across post-acute, long-term, and transitional care settings. Great fit if you enjoy one-on-one therapy, building relationships, and being part of a mission-driven senior living community.

Employer: MercyOne

MercyOne Location: Cedar Falls, IA

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Day shift, Monday–Friday

Pay: Not listed

Clinic-based role supporting occupational health providers with vitals, basic procedures, and patient flow. Good option if you like steady weekday hours and a mix of hands-on care and admin work.

Employer: Adecco

Adecco Location: Cedar Falls, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus

Use your LPN skills to support donor safety and help create life-changing therapies. Includes emergency response, monitoring donors, and reviewing labs, with benefits and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good healthcare spots in Cedar Falls tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.