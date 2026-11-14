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Cedar Falls
⚠️ Cedar Falls Thanksgiving hours & trash pickup changes
11 days ago
⚠️ Thanksgiving hours & trash changes in Cedar Falls
Here’s how Thanksgiving week will work for city services in Cedar Falls:
Facility hours
- City Hall – Closed Nov 26–27.
- Hearst Center for the Arts – Closed Nov 26–29 (always closed Mondays).
- Cedar Falls Public Library – Closes at 5:00 p.m. Wed, Nov 25; closed Nov 26–27.
- Community Center – Closed Nov 26–27.
- Recreation & Fitness Center – Open Thu, Nov 26, 7:00–10:00 a.m.; free admission with a donation to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Open Fri, Nov 27 regular hours.
- Cedar Falls Tourism – Closed Nov 26–27.
Refuse & yard waste
- No garbage collection Thu–Fri, Nov 26–27.
- Thursday route: set out by 7:00 a.m. Tue, Nov 24.
- Friday route: set out by 7:00 a.m. Wed, Nov 25.
- No large item pickup that week; resumes Mon, Nov 30.
- Transfer Station open Sat, Nov 28.
- Dec–Mar 2027, Monday yard waste pickup is call-in only. Call Public Works at (319) 273-8629 to schedule.
More Info: City of Cedar Falls Thanksgiving Hours and Refuse ...
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