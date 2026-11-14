⚠️ Thanksgiving hours & trash changes in Cedar Falls Here’s how Thanksgiving week will work for city services in Cedar Falls: Facility hours City Hall – Closed Nov 26–27 .

– Closed . Hearst Center for the Arts – Closed Nov 26–29 (always closed Mondays).

– Closed (always closed Mondays). Cedar Falls Public Library – Closes at 5:00 p.m. Wed, Nov 25 ; closed Nov 26–27 .

– Closes at ; closed . Community Center – Closed Nov 26–27 .

– Closed . Recreation & Fitness Center – Open Thu, Nov 26, 7:00–10:00 a.m. ; free admission with a donation to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank . Open Fri, Nov 27 regular hours.

– Open ; with a donation to the . Open regular hours. Cedar Falls Tourism – Closed Nov 26–27. Refuse & yard waste No garbage collection Thu–Fri, Nov 26–27 .

. Thursday route: set out by 7:00 a.m. Tue, Nov 24 .

. Friday route: set out by 7:00 a.m. Wed, Nov 25 .

. No large item pickup that week; resumes Mon, Nov 30 .

. Transfer Station open Sat, Nov 28 .

. Dec–Mar 2027, Monday yard waste pickup is call-in only. Call Public Works at (319) 273-8629 to schedule.

More Info: City of Cedar Falls Thanksgiving Hours and Refuse ...