🛒 Cedar Falls Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Cedar Falls has some solid front-line roles open right now, from big-box retail to beauty services. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Blain's Farm & Fleet (Blain Supply, Inc.)

Blain's Farm & Fleet (Blain Supply, Inc.) Location: Cedar Falls, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base pay up to $15.00/hr + $2.50/hr weekend premium

Help customers with carts and carryout, keep the parking lot tidy, and support the sales floor as needed. Full-time roles come with a big benefits package after 90 days, paid holidays (plus your birthday), store discounts, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Cedar Falls, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Use your cosmetology license to do cuts, color, styling, treatments, and makeup while building your own guest list. This role is all about guest experience and sales, with ongoing training and support from Ulta’s salon leaders.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Cedar Falls, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

A step up for experienced stylists who already have a strong book and skills across color, texture, treatments, and styling. You’ll aim for higher weekly sales, help lead the guest experience, and stay on top of new trends and products.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.