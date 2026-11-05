🚚 Cedar Falls Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings at Target

Cedar Falls has some solid logistics jobs right now, especially if you like fast-paced warehouse work or leading big teams.

Below are several Target roles at the local distribution center with clear pay info and room to grow.

Employer: Target

Target Location: Cedar Falls, IA

Cedar Falls, IA Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $22.50–$25.08/hour + $2.00–$3.50/hour shift differential (based on eligibility)

+ (based on eligibility) Bonus: $1,000 sign-on bonus for seasonal & permanent roles (must be hired 10/18/2026–12/19/2026 and still eligible after 90 days)

Overnight and evening shifts moving freight, packing, loading, and shipping products in a fast-paced warehouse. This is active work (lifting up to 60 lbs, lots of walking and moving) with chances to grow your pay over time and learn powered equipment like forklifts. Target also offers a 10% team member discount plus extra discounts on wellness and select apparel, and access to a broader benefits package if eligible.

Employer: Target

Target Location: Cedar Falls, IA

Cedar Falls, IA Type: Full-time, salaried

Pay range: $73,000–$132,000/year

Lead teams in a regional distribution center, focusing on safety, productivity, and process improvement. This role is for someone with a four-year degree or equivalent experience who enjoys coaching people, solving problems, and keeping operations running smoothly. Eligible team members can access comprehensive benefits (health, 401(k), paid vacation and holidays, employee discount, and more).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.