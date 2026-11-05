🔧 Cedar Falls Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Cedar Falls has steady demand for people who like to keep spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly. If you don’t mind being on your feet and take pride in a tidy building, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Martin Bros. Distributing Co., Inc.

Martin Bros. Distributing Co., Inc. Location: Cedar Falls, IA

Cedar Falls, IA Type: Full-time , overnight

, overnight Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, ~11:00 pm – 7:00 am (overtime/holidays as needed)

(overtime/holidays as needed) Salary: Not listed

Help keep a large food distribution warehouse clean, safe, and up to strict food safety and sanitation standards (ASI & HACCP). You’ll be the primary custodian for the warehouse, handling daily cleaning, recycling/baling cardboard and plastic, and pitching in with other warehouse tasks.

Employer: Top Shelf

Top Shelf Location: Cedar Falls, IA

Cedar Falls, IA Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu 6:00 am – 2:30 pm; Sat 7:00 am – 3:30 pm; Sun 8:00 am – 4:30 pm (every other weekend)

Benefits: Flexible schedule, health insurance, paid time off

Daytime cleaning role doing dusting, mopping, vacuuming, restroom cleaning, and restocking supplies. Good fit if you have some cleaning experience, like a set routine, and want solid hourly pay plus benefits.

Employer: Fresh Start Cleaning, LLC

Fresh Start Cleaning, LLC Location: Cedar Falls, IA

Cedar Falls, IA Type: Part-time (about 20–30 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday evenings, start at 5:00 pm (night shift required)

Evening janitorial job cleaning offices/buildings: dusting, vacuuming, mopping, trash, and bathroom cleaning. Great if you need night hours, can work independently, and have reliable transportation and a driver’s license.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re near the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.