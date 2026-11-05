📢 Cedar Falls HS AP, detention & athlete deadlines this week

Key reminders for Cedar Falls High School students on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 (A Day):

Lunch: Grab your milk or juice the first time through the lunch line. Coming back later for these will add extra charges to your account.

AP Students (full-year and fall-only): The AP exam order deadline is this Friday. Log in to your AP account and set your exam decision to yes or no, either way, to avoid a possible $40 fee. Questions? Contact Mrs. Bettle.

Senior Athletes (D1 or D2): Planning to sign a Letter of Intent? Stop by the Activities Office to pick up a form for the Signing Day Ceremony on Thursday, November 12, during Tiger Time.

Juniors & Seniors: All detentions must be served by the end of the day tomorrow to keep your release or get it back.