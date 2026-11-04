🚌 Cedar Falls, IA Transportation Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings

Cedar Falls is a solid spot right now if you’ve got a CDL and like being on the road. A couple of these roles pay very well and still let you keep a life outside the truck.

Employer: Martin Bros. Distributing Co., Inc.

Martin Bros. Distributing Co., Inc. Location: Cedar Falls, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Average total compensation $80,000–$100,000/year

This is a home-daily, Monday–Friday route job with no weekends, delivering food and supplies to local customers. You’ll run mostly day routes, work 10–12 hour shifts (50–55 hrs/week), and need a Class A CDL, good driving record, and the ability to handle physical work. Perks include PTO after 90 days, 401(k), ESOP, and medical/dental/vision within 31 days.

Alternate posting with the same role and details is also on Indeed: View on Indeed

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Cedar Falls, IA area (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Based in area (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada) Type: Owner Operator (Solo & Team), OTR

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events across North America. Team owner operators get a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000/week worked, with most earning $5,500–$6,500+ per week, plus all miles paid (loaded & empty), detention pay, paid permits/tolls, and a fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge. You’ll need 2+ years’ experience and a passport for cross-border runs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation roles in Cedar Falls tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.