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Cedar City
🍽️ Multiple Cedar City Hospitality Jobs, Up to $20/hr
2 days ago
Cedar City’s food and hospitality scene is busy year-round with students, travelers, and locals. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.
Shift Supervisor (Full Time) – SUU Campus
- Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services
- Location: Southern Utah University, Cedar City, UT
- Pay: $13.00 – $15.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
This role leads a dining team on campus, handling training, schedules, and quality checks while keeping things running smoothly during your shift. Comes with a wide range of benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, discounts) and year-round growth potential, though hours may dip during school breaks.
Duplicate Indeed listing for this same role was removed to avoid confusion.
General Manager – Restaurant
- Employer: New Era Management
- Location: Cedar City, UT
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Run the whole restaurant operation: staff, service, costs, and guest experience. This is a good fit if you already have restaurant management experience and want solid pay plus benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and paid training.
Front Desk Clerk – Holiday Inn Express & Suites
- Employer: Holiday Inn Express and Suites
- Location: Cedar City, UT
- Pay: $12.00 – $13.00/hour
- Type: Part-time
Be the friendly face at the front desk—check guests in and out, handle payments, answer questions, and help with light tasks like laundry or snow removal. Shifts vary (mornings, evenings, weekdays, weekends, and holidays), with employee discounts and some paid time off.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often update openings and hours.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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