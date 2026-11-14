Cedar City’s food and hospitality scene is busy year-round with students, travelers, and locals. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services Location: Southern Utah University, Cedar City, UT

Pay: $13.00 – $15.00/hour

Type: Full-time

This role leads a dining team on campus, handling training, schedules, and quality checks while keeping things running smoothly during your shift. Comes with a wide range of benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, discounts) and year-round growth potential, though hours may dip during school breaks.

Duplicate Indeed listing for this same role was removed to avoid confusion.

Employer: New Era Management

New Era Management Location: Cedar City, UT

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Run the whole restaurant operation: staff, service, costs, and guest experience. This is a good fit if you already have restaurant management experience and want solid pay plus benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and paid training.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express and Suites

Location: Cedar City, UT

Pay: $12.00 – $13.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Be the friendly face at the front desk—check guests in and out, handle payments, answer questions, and help with light tasks like laundry or snow removal. Shifts vary (mornings, evenings, weekdays, weekends, and holidays), with employee discounts and some paid time off.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often update openings and hours.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.