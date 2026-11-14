Cedar City’s healthcare scene is growing, with new roles popping up for both hands-on caregivers and behind-the-scenes techs. Here are several solid options if you want to stay local and help your community.

Employer: Kolob Canyon RTC (with Moonridge Academy)

Kolob Canyon RTC (with Moonridge Academy) Location: Cedar City, UT

Type: Part-time, 10–20 hrs/week + rotating on-call

Pay: $20.00 – $26.00 per hour

Work with adolescent girls in a residential treatment setting, mixing direct care, meds support, and appointment coordination. Great fit if you’re a Utah-certified MA or LPN who wants meaningful relationships, free meals on campus, and a team-focused environment.

Employer: VIP Supports Inc.

Location: Cedar City, UT

Type: Part-time, 12–30 hrs/week

Pay: $15.00 – $19.00 per hour (training starts at $15; up to $18.50+ after training)

Provide one-on-one ABA therapy for people with autism and other developmental disabilities, following plans from a BCBA. Ideal if you’re an RBT (or willing to get certified in 30 days), like active work with kids, and want paid training plus room to grow.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Cedar City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep dialysis and water treatment equipment running safely in kidney care clinics—hands-on work with tools, troubleshooting, and some on-call coverage. Good match if you have a mechanical/electronics background, a valid driver’s license, and want a clear career ladder in biomedical tech.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and training can be flexible, and local employers often keep good resumes on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.