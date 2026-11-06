🍽️ Cedar City Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Cedar City’s food scene is growing fast, and a lot of places are building out their teams. If you like working with people, food, or both, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Cedar Cafe

Cedar Cafe Location: Cedar City, UT

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: $12.00–$16.00/hour (starts at $12, bump to $13 after 90 days; experienced pay DOE; shared tips)

New, locally owned cafe hiring a full team for cashiers, food runners, cooks, and dishwashers. Flexible shifts between 8:00 AM and 10:00 PM, weekends included, with training provided if you’re new to food service.

Employer: Kneadery Eatery

Kneadery Eatery Location: Cedar City, UT

Type: Not listed (kitchen line cook role)

Not listed (kitchen line cook role) Pay: Not listed

Work in a scratch-made, gluten-free café focused on sourdough, pastries, and comfort breakfasts and lunches. Great fit if you have 1+ year line cook experience, care about clean kitchen standards, and like a fast-paced, quality-focused environment.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Location: Southern Utah University, Cedar City, UT

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: $13.00–$15.00/hour

Schedule: Mornings preferred; Saturdays required ; hours vary

Mornings preferred; ; hours vary Application deadline: Ongoing until filled

Help set up, serve, and clean up catered events on campus, sometimes driving a catering truck. You earn a free meal every shift, get access to training and benefits (with extra perks for full-time), and can apply easily by texting JOB to 75000 and using requisition ID 1587110.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these kinds of roles in Cedar City tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.