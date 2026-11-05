🏥 Cedar City Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles With Flexible Hours

Cedar City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to behind-the-scenes support. Here are several local roles you can step into now.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Cedar City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Set up CPAP and other respiratory equipment, help patients learn to use it safely, and keep compliance and supply orders on track. This role is great if you like a mix of office work, home visits, and direct patient support, and you’re comfortable using your own car with a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Nova Hills Residential Treatment Center / Hope Street Care

Location: Cedar City, UT

Type: Part-time (about 10 hours/week , rotating weekends, day/swing shifts, on-call rotation)

(about , rotating weekends, day/swing shifts, on-call rotation) Pay: $23.00 – $36.00 per hour, based on experience

Provide meds, basic first aid, and acute care for young women in a residential treatment setting. Good fit if you’re an RN or LPN with BLS, enjoy working with teens/young adults, and want a smaller, steady schedule with room to grow.

Employer: Discovery Ranch South (Discovery Ranch for Girls)

Location: Cedar City, UT (private ranch setting)

(private ranch setting) Type: Listed as Full-time on Indeed; description notes ~16 hours/week (PT) at $19–$21/hr DOE

Listed as on Indeed; description notes at Pay: $19 – $21 per hour, depending on experience

Support the clinical team by organizing charts, managing outcome surveys, handling parent portal tools, and keeping communication flowing. Ideal if you’re 21+ with a high school diploma, detail-oriented, and want to work in a residential treatment environment near Utah’s national parks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list related roles on the same page. Share this with a friend who’s looking too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.