🚌 Cedar City, UT Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Routes

Cedar City has some solid driving jobs right now, especially if you like being home most nights and know your way around a CDL.

Employer: Sysco

Sysco Location: Cedar City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Listed at $35.62/hour (algorithmic estimate on Indeed; actual pay set by Sysco)

Local CDL A delivery role with a major food distributor. You’ll run tractor–trailer routes, unload food products by hand, and be home regularly, with paid vacation, holidays, healthcare, retirement, stock discounts, and tuition help.

Employer: Gateway Preparatory Academy

Location: Cedar City, UT

Type: Part-time / Substitute

Pay: $22.73 – $24.23 per hour

Drive students to and from school, activities, and field trips. Great if you want extra income with a flexible schedule and already have a Utah CDL, enjoy working with kids, and can pass random drug tests.

Employer: Parkland Corporation / Sunoco

Location: Cedar City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Short-haul fuel/propane delivery so you can sleep in your own bed every night. Needs Class A or B CDL, DOT medical card, and clean record; offers 401(k) with company match, safety bonuses, vacation pay, and PPE allowances.

If any of these look close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local driving spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.