🛒 Cedar City Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Cedar City has a few solid customer-facing roles open right now, from steady office work to upbeat retail. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Leavitt Group

Leavitt Group Location: Cedar City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$50,000/year

This role supports commercial insurance clients—handling renewals, policy changes, billing, and day-to-day questions. You’ll work with carriers and clients, use your Property & Casualty license, and have room to work independently while still being part of a team. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, HSA/FSA, and paid time off.

Note: This job is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so details are combined here.

Employer: Cricket Wireless (Smart Mobile, LLC)

Cricket Wireless (Smart Mobile, LLC) Location: Cedar City, UT

Type: In-store retail (hourly)

In-store retail (hourly) Pay: $14.00–$15.00/hour + bonuses

Help customers pick phones, plans, and accessories in a fun retail setting, with chances to earn bonuses on top of your hourly pay. Being bilingual (English/Spanish) is a big plus, and there’s room to grow into management as new stores open. Perks include an employee discount and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles pop up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.