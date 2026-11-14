PERRYVILLE — After being tied at seven out of the halftime break, Patuxent — the reigning 2025 Class 1A and 2024 Class 2A/1A state champions — scored 21 unanswered points to defeat Perryville 28-7 and reach next week’s Class 1A state quarterfinals.

Patuxent broke the 7-7 tie with 9:38 left in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard rushing score by Antoine Wilkins, who accounted for 35 rushing yards on the eight-play scoring drive.

Following a Perryville three-and-out, Patuxent used a four-play, 36-yard drive that was capped off by a 24-yard rush from quarterback Brayden Watson to go up 21-7 with 6:06 remaining. Patuxent followed with an interception on the ensuing Perryville drive by Nate Scriber with 4:15 left.

“I just think we kind of got fatigued there at the end,” Perryville head coach Dan Basara said of Patuxent’s consecutive scoring drives. “I think it kind of showed.”

Patuxent (5-6) will be the No. 8 seed in the state playoffs and will visit No. 1 Fort Hill (10-0) next week.

“Being 3-6 in the regular season, no matter if we play in a tough league or not, is tough. We went through a five-game stretch where we played two state finalists, a state semifinalist and all the schools were three times the size of us,” Patuxent head coach Steve Crounse said. “You can preach to the kids that they are battle-tested, but it’s hard to endure that. We finally played a 1A team last week and then we played a good Perryville team that was the overall two-seed. I think it proves to the kids that ‘hey we’re not really a bad football team.’”

Perryville and Patuxent held each other scoreless through the first 21 minutes of the opening half, which included nine first-half penalties and a fumble recovery by Patuxent on Perryville’s opening drive.

“I think defensively, we did a good job of being disciplined for the most part,” Basara said.

Crounse felt the early forced turnover allowed his defense to settle into a rhythm, which ultimately benefitted the offense down the stretch.

“I think the difference with the offense was the defense had their back the whole time,” Crounse said. “In the first half, Perryville had the ball inside our 40 three times and they stood up.”

Perryville broke open the scoring with 3:01 to play in the first half when quarterback Sam White found Zayd Fareed on a running back screen, which Fareed took 25 yards to put Perryville up 7-0 following a made extra point by White.

The play was the second successful halfback screen on the drive. White found L.J. Deer on a 26-yard dump off that put Perryville just outside the red zone at Patuxent’s 24-yard line.

“They’re super aggressive up front. We knew they were pinning their ears back and flying up the field, which gives you an opportunity to get a screen off,” Basara said. “We did that pretty well a couple times, but we just didn’t do enough offensively.”

Patuxent responded with an eight-play, 60-yard drive, capped off with a 4-yard rushing touchdown by Wilkins to tie the game at seven following a made extra point. Watson connected with Scriber on a 40-yard scramble drill that put Patuxent at Perryville’s 26-yard line. Runs of five yards by Watson, plus nine-yard and eight-yard rushes by Wilkins set up the scoring rush with 46.5 seconds left in the half.

An interception by Patuxent’s Brayden Greenhill on the final play of the first half sent the pair tied 7-7 into the halftime break.

The loss ends a six-year streak that saw Perryville reach the state playoffs. The Panthers finish the season with an overall record of 8-3.

“We knew it was a very tough draw for round two playing a back-to-back defending state champ,” Basara said. “The message to them is I am proud of them. The last month has just been brutal with injuries and non-stop things and missing guys. So many different guys stepped up to fill in and so many guys played out-of-position too.”