ELKTON – A three-touchdown performance from senior Isaiah Yates helped propel Elkton past county rival Rising Sun 36-0 in the pair’s Class 2A/1A North second round region playoff matchup Friday evening.

With the win, Elkton secured its third consecutive state tournament berth. The Golden Elks are the No. 2 seed in the Class 2A/1A bracket and will host No. 7 seed Hereford in the state quarterfinals next week.

Yates made his impact felt on both sides of the ball, hauling in both a 20-yard and a 70-yard touchdown reception from Elkton quarterback Ziel Cleveland. Yates added a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown on the defensive side to cap off a three score night.

While producing on the field in the season’s biggest moments, Yates embodies the brand of football that Elkton head coach CJ Ponzo wants his program to represent and has been a key asset to the team’s undefeated season thus far.

“To me, he’s the perfect example of what being a Golden Elk means,” Ponzo said of Yates. “He comes here every day ready to work hard, he is a great leader, he builds his teammates up, he tries to push guys to be better and he always has a hunger to make plays on the field.”

After falling short to Dunbar in the semifinal round of their state tournament run a year ago, Yates and his teammates are extra motivated to strive farther in the playoffs this season with their sights on a state title.

“At the beginning of the year we wanted to set the expectation of making it back to this point and beyond so it feels good to get a win like this,” Yates said. “We feel like we have some unfinished business from last year since we didn’t finish the job, so this year, we want to finish.”

Elkton’s offense amassed a total of four touchdowns on the night with Omari Ray and Tyvone Brown joining Yates on the scoresheet.

In addition to its stout offense, Elkton’s defense played a key role in the victory, constantly keeping Rising Sun behind the markers and out of the endzone for the entirety of regulation time.

The Golden Elks’ defensive unit accounted for three takeaways, with a fumble recovery and Cleveland also snagging an interception.

While Elkton celebrates another state playoff berth, Rising Sun’s season comes to a close.

Despite his team’s postseason run coming to an end Friday evening, Rising Sun’s first-year head coach Wes Johnson has plenty of reason for optimism.

Rising Sun ends its season with an overall record of 4-7, doubling its win total from a year ago. The Tigers overcame an 0-5 start to win four of their final six games and captured the program’s first region playoff win in nearly 20 years last week at Fallston.

“We have a really resilient team,” Johnson said. “We started the year out 0-5 and they never had any quit in them and just kept fighting.”

After seeing growth from his program this year, Johnson is hopeful for the future and direction of Rising Sun football.

“We have a young team and a lot of young talent coming up,” Johnson said. “I think if we find ways to get more explosive offensively next year in addition, we can try to double our win total again.”