Class 2A/1A North Round 2 No. 5 Rising Sun at No. 1 Elkton: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last Meeting: Elkton 59, Rising Sun 10; Sept. 25, 2026

Outlook: Two familiar region opponents square off in a second round matchup Friday night, as Elkton hosts Rising Sun with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

Friday’s meeting will mark the fourth time in the last six seasons that the two schools have met in the postseason. Elkton won the pair’s last postseason matchup 40-13 in Nov. 2024.

The two schools also met in Week 4 of this season, when Elkton used a 39-point second half to score a 59-10 victory.

Elkton enters this week fully rested, as the Golden Elks had a bye for the first round of the region playoffs by virtue of having the No. 1 seed in Class 2A/1A North. The last time Elkton took the field, it capped off its second consecutive undefeated regular season with a 36-0 win over C. Milton Wright.

Elkton will begin its postseason run led by quarterback Ziel Cleveland, who leads the Golden Elks in both passing and rushing yards. Cleveland has thrown for 1,924 yards through the air and 402 yards on the ground, while accounting for 36 total touchdowns.

Legend Hall enters the postseason as Elkton’s second leading rusher with 300 yards and four touchdowns on 50 carries.

Cleveland will have plenty of weapons to throw the ball to in the passing game, as Elkton has four wide receivers with over 300 receiving yards this season in Isaiah Yates, Charles Culver IV, Tydiedrik Saddler and Kesan Vasquez.

Elkton enters the postseason averaging just over 40 points per game.

On the defensive side, Elkton will look to build off a regular season in which it only allowed 8.44 points per game. AJ Brooks finished the regular season as Elkton’s leading tackler with 75 total tackles, Justin Moore had a team-high 14.5 sacks and Culver had a team-high five interceptions for the Golden Elks.

Rising Sun enters this week’s matchup coming off a 19-14 win over Fallston in the first round of the region playoffs, which marked the Tigers’ first region playoff win in nearly 20 years. The Tigers’ running game and defense took center stage in their victory a week ago.

Rising Sun running back Jack Grauer rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown last week to lead the Tigers’ offense.

On the defensive side, Rising Sun had five players record at least nine tackles last week in Landin Gilley, Will Gonzalez-Gomez, Cole Rasnake, Alex Kluh and Wolfe Treut.

In the pair’s regular season tilt back in September, turnovers were a common occurrence. Look for both teams to put a focus on winning the turnover battle.

Class 1A East Round 2 No. 4 Patuxent at No. 1 Perryville: Friday, 6 p.m.

Last Meeting: N/A

Outlook: Perryville will look to earn a spot in the state tournament for the seventh consecutive season, as the Panthers will host defending Class 1A state champions Patuxent on Friday.

Both schools enter this week coming off dominant wins in the first round of the region playoffs, as Perryville defeated Washington 58-8 and Patuxent took down Kent County 70-0.

Perryville continued its trend of running the ball effectively in last week’s win, rushing for over 200 yards and three touchdowns. Perryville running back Daniel Afriyie led the way with 120 yards and a touchdown on the ground, bringing his season rushing totals to 1,046 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Panthers enter this week averaging just over 40 points per game.

Perryville’s defense also shined in its first round victory, recording two touchdowns on a fumble return by Mike Shelley and an interception return by Khaliq Copeland.

Perryville’s defense has surrendered just 10.4 points per game this season.

Prior to its victory over Kent County last week, Patuxent had lost six of its previous seven contests. However, many of those losses were competitive, with five of them being by 14 or less points.

One of Patuxent’s struggles this season has been its offense, as it has only scored more than 30 points on just three occasions this season.

Look for Perryville’s defense to try to set the tone early and keep Patuxent’s offense at bay.

No. 6 Bohemia Manor at No. 2 Snow Hill: Friday, 6 p.m.

Last Meeting: Bohemia Manor 41, Snow Hill 14; Nov. 5, 2021

Outlook: For the second time in as many weeks, Bohemia Manor will travel to the Eastern Shore for a road playoff game.

This week, however, the stakes will be higher as the Eagles will look to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2022.

Bohemia Manor enters its playoff matchup with Snow Hill this week coming off a 39-22 victory over No. 3 seed Cambridge-South Dorchester last week.

Eagles’ quarterback Kolby Dunn threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win, with wide receiver Logan Schneider accounting for 100 yards and both receiving touchdowns. Schneider has recorded 100 yards receiving in each of Bohemia Manor’s last two games.

Khalil Gatewood finished as Bohemia Manor’s leading rusher with 75 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Jared Sturgill also added a rushing score for the Eagles.

However, Bohemia Manor’s defense was a big part of the story, as the Eagles forced six turnovers, including five interceptions. Toben Wilson recorded two interceptions for the Eagles and returned one for a touchdown, while Sturgill, Gatewood and Ian Allen each recorded one interception. Chase Holderer forced a fumble for Bohemia Manor that was recovered by Sturgill.

Logan Woodeshick and Sturgill each finished with a team-high 12 tackles for the Eagles last week.

Snow Hill enters this week coming off a 44-0 win over Colonel Richardson in its first round matchup last week. Snow Hill’s offense has scored 35 or more points in each of its last three games, while its defense has given up 14 points or less in each game over that same stretch.

However, Snow Hill fell to Cambridge-South Dorchester 22-3 in the pair’s Week 7 regular season matchup.

Look for Bohemia Manor’s defense to try to capitalize on turnovers once again and for its offense to try to take advantage if so.