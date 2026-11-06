Holly Hall students showered with Morning Smiles with Moms! support

ELKTON — As students made their way into Holly Hall Elementary School last Friday morning, they walked through what can best be described as a pep rally.

The youngsters were met by a receiving line of a few dozen mothers of Holly Hall pupils who enthusiastically shook blue-and-white pompoms and cheerfully welcomed the students to school. Teachers and staff members also took part.

“Good morning!” and “Have a great day!” were among the upbeat greetings uttered repeatedly to the arriving students by those in the receiving line.

One woman periodically danced and shook her pompoms while chanting, “Good morning to you, good morning to you,” in sing-song fashion reminiscent of the “Happy Birthday” tune, evoking smiles and giggles from passing pupils.

Such was the scene on the morning of Oct. 30 during the inaugural Morning Smiles with Moms!, an event organized by Holly Hall counselor Tahiya James, whose goals were to “create a warm, welcoming and positive start” to the school day for students and to “showcase the importance of family involvement and community engagement in our school.”

Approximately 45 mothers of Holly Hall students had accepted the school’s invitation to participate in the event, according to James who, along with several of her colleagues, also rooted for the pupils as they arrived that morning.

“Here at Holly Hall Elementary, we believe that strong family-school connections help build a supportive community where students feel valued and encouraged. This event is a wonderful example of how our families come together to make a difference in the lives of our students,” James said.

She added, “I want the kids to feel excitement and love and support when they come into the school.”

One of the participating moms was Tyra Hill — the dancing, singing lady in the receiving line — and her 8-year-old grandson, Bryson Person, is an Holly Hall third-grader.

Hill knows the importance of providing a loving, supportive household for children and how crucial it is to display that love and support to them every morning before they leave home and head to school.

She also is aware, however, that not every youngster experiences such warmth and encouragement in their homes. That’s why it was so important to Hill to participate in Morning Smiles with Moms!

“This was amazing because we don’t know what goes on behind closed doors. Some kids don’t experience comfort and love in their homes. We take a lot of things for granted,” Hill said.

But could a moment of cheering and upbeat greetings from mothers, teachers and staff members as students pass by while entering school in the morning really make a positive difference in the youngsters’ day?

“Morning affirmations are the most important affirmations. It is good for their self-esteem,” Hill said matter-of-factly.

James, who is a children’s book author, in addition to the Holly Hall school counselor, was quite pleased with the turnout for Morning Smiles with Moms! There will be more of them — and variations of them, according to James.

“The fathers said they felt left out, so we’re having a High Fives with Dads Day in November,” James said.