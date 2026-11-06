North East falls to Bel Air in region final

NORTH EAST — North East fell short to Bel Air 2-1 in the Class 2A East Region I final on Tuesday evening.

The game started out slow offensively for both teams, as the Indians and Bobcats both battled but nothing fell through until Bel Air’s Kiley Gordon scored the first goal of the game towards the end of the first half.

“We’ve always been a second half team,” North East head coach Todd Krasman said. “Trying to figure out where to beat them [Bel Air] was a big thing.”

Going into the second half, the Indians were not giving up and started the half strong. About 15 minutes into the second half, North East sophomore forward Makenna Edwards scored the Indians’ first goal of the game to tie the game at 1-1.

“We kept moving them around in different positions just to try and get some energy there,” Krasman said. “Midfielders run hard, so we have to swap them in and out to preserve their energy.”

North East kept up the momentum as the second half continued, as the Indians played tight defense and senior goalkeeper Natalie Reynolds made multiple key saves. Reynolds ended the night with 10 saves.

As the game continued, Bel Air’s Maci Krout scored the go-ahead goal for the Bobcats towards the end of regulation. North East struggled to find momentum after the goal and Bel Air held on in the final minutes to take the victory.

Tuesday’s region final marked the final game at the helm of the program for North East head coach Todd Krasman. Krasman has served as the Indians’ head coach for the last four seasons and was named the 2025 Cecil County Coach of the Year.

While he has been coaching for roughly 25 years with experience coaching both youth and high school soccer, coaching this year’s North East squad brought extra sentiment for Krasman. He coached and trained some of North East’s players when they were young and coached the seniors through their high school experience.

“This was a very important group because they were freshmen when I first started here,” Krasman said. “It’s the end and I really enjoyed coaching the girls this year.”