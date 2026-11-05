A portion of Belvidere Road will close Nov. 6-16

PERRYVILLE — The section of Belvidere Road that travels over Interstate 95 will be closed to traffic from Nov. 6 through Nov. 16, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

This is part of the construction of the new interchange for I-95. Belvidere Road is being widened to four lanes for the ingress and egress on and off the interstate.

”The work includes improvements to Belvidere Road to accommodate the interchange and larger bridge structure,” an MDTA spokesman said. “The project will replace the existing overpass and construct new ramps connecting Belvidere Road to I-95.”

When it was officially launched by then-Gov. Larry Hogan in October 2022, the plan was to have it completed by 2025. MDTA has not announced a new completion date.

The $65 million project aims to reduce truck traffic on US Route 40 and Maryland Routes 222 and 272.

Traffic will be detoured via Theodore Road.