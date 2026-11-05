Sinkhole closes North Ogle Street in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN — Town officials closed North Ogle Street briefly Thursday morning after discovering a large portion of the street sinking.

“We’re trying to figure out what’s causing it,” said Ken Hamilton, town administrator.

One of the causes of the sinkhole might be an underground spring, he said. He noted that heavy construction equipment connected to a Cecil County wastewater treatment project may be partly to blame.

“Allan Myers has been running equipment down there,” he said.

Allan Myers is a construction and paving contractor with a location in Cecil County.

Bobby Straiton, Charlestown’s Public Works chief, said while the sunken portion itself is about 6-by-5-feet, the compromised asphalt measures 20-feet-by-8. The asphalt had not yet opened but was severely cracked and sunken down.

“We closed it down for safety reasons,” Hamilton said. The road is now re-opened with steel plates in place as a stop gap.

Any repairs will have to take certain infrastructure into play, he added.

“There’s a town water line that runs down that side of the street and a sewer line on the other,” Hamilton said.

Sawhorses were blocking the road Thursday morning, but Hamilton said steel plates were brought in to open the road for traffic until those repairs can be made.