Perryville residents not happy with bamboo overgrowth

PERRYVILLE — Residents who live along Cecil and Maryland avenues are asking the town to help them tame a neighbor’s crop of bamboo.

“The bamboo hangs over sheds, solar panels are in danger,” Veronica Kranz — who lives on Maryland Avenue — told Perryville’s mayor and commissioners. “We’re asking you to remove the bamboo from the alley and keep it clear.”

While Maryland law allows counties and towns to enact its own legislation to control this plant, Mayor Michelle Linkey said she is only aware of one town that has such a law on its books and it’s not Perryville.

“Maryland has 157 towns and only one has that ordinance,” Linkey told Kranz, adding she will be contacting that town.

Montgomery County prohibits the sale, planting or transplanting of running bamboo. Frederick County went a step further, levying fines of up to $1,000 per day for selling or distributing “invasive bamboo.”

Kranz said she and her neighbors have tried to work with the property owner to no avail. She pointed to town history and law in her search for assistance.

“Since 1902, there’s been a public alley there,” Kranz said of the access road running in between the homes. “I’m not here to pick a fight. This affects about 16 homes.”

She pointed to town regulations that Perryville is responsible for keeping streets and alleys clear.

“We’re asking you to require that the bamboo be contained on that property,” she said.

Although the lone speaker on the matter, Kranz told the board she brought with her letters from other property owners affect by the overgrowth.

Not native to the United States, bamboo is a fast-growing, fast-multiplying species of grass.

“It seems to me that this is a nuisance complaint that the yard is not being maintained,” Kranz said. “You code says ‘any vegetation or grass.’ Bamboo is grass.”

Linkey said the town’s code enforcement officer has visited the Cecil Avenue home in question.

“We can only inspect from off the property,” she said. “As of now, bamboo is not considered a violation of any ordinances.”

Kranz reiterated that the overgrowth was impeding the public alley and was also about to swallow one neighbor’s shed.

Linkey offered to put the discussion on the next work session agenda but noted that putting an ordinance in place would not result in a quicker fix.

“We need to research this,” Linkey said,, adding, “It might not be in 30 days and as far as a bamboo ordinance, that would take longer.”