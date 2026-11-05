Rising Sun rallies to capture first MPSSAA region title in 19 years

NORTH EAST — Rising Sun overcame a two-goal deficit by scoring four goals over the final 17 minutes of regulation to score a 4-2 win over Perryville in Wednesday’s Class 1A South Region II final.

Rising Sun’s region title is the first for the program since 2007, the same year that it won its last state title. Rising Sun head coach Kristen Brand was a member of Rising Sun’s coaching staff that last accomplished the feat nearly two decades ago.

“I said from day one that my goal was to bring a regional title to Rising Sun this year, and I knew we could do it,” Kristen Brand said. “It definitely wasn’t easy, Perryville is not an easy team to play and it’s definitely a very competitive team in our county to play against, but that was our goal. I put it out into the universe on the first day of practice in August.”

With the Tigers trailing 2-0 with just under two minutes to play in the third quarter, Rising Sun’s Sage Booher scored on a penalty corner to make it a one-goal game.

“It was a cool opportunity,” Booher said of her goal. “I’m glad I was there and ready.”

Rising Sun continued its momentum into the fourth quarter, as Gemma Brand found the back of the cage to tie the game at two with 12:31 remaining in regulation.

“I definitely saw an opening at the top of the circle,” Gemma Brand said of her game-tying goal. “There wasn’t really anyone there and I had a wide open shot, so I just took it.”

Just under four minutes later, Brand scored the go-ahead goal for Rising Sun to give the Tigers a 3-2 advantage with 8:51 remaining. After Rising Sun continued to control possession for much of the next several minutes, Payton Whiteman sealed the game for the Tigers with a goal on an assist from Brand that made it a 4-2 game with 2:32 remaining.

“We all wanted it really bad and just being able to help my team out and win the game was a big thing for me,” Gemma Brand said.

Perryville came out strong to open Wednesday’s game with two goals in the opening seven minutes. Macey Walls scored to give the Panthers a 1-0 advantage with 12:37 remaining in the first quarter. Just over four minutes later, Emily Estep extended Perryville’s advantage to two, which it held until Booher’s goal late in the third quarter.

“The two goals in the beginning kind of put us downhill, but we got back up quick,” Booher said.

After giving up the two early goals, Rising Sun’s defense adjusted and held Perryville scoreless over the final 53-plus minutes of play.

“We tried a different positioning for the defense, so I think it took us a little while to settle into that, but once we found our groove, I think we really locked in,” Kristen Brand said.

Rising Sun is the No. 6 seed for the Class 1A state tournament and will visit No. 3 seed Fallston Friday at 4 p.m.