Police: Man, 81, stripped, tortured and robbed inside Elkton residence

ELKTON – An 81-year-old man suffered numerous injuries Wednesday inside an Elkton-area home during a protracted robbery in which one of the two suspects allegedly tied him to a chair, stripped him naked, poured hot syrup on his body, beat him, held a knife to his throat, threatened to kill him and stole his money, jewelry and other valuables, according to Cecil County District Court records.

One of the suspects – Austin Michael Maniscalco, 27 – drew on the elderly man’s bare chest to show “where he would carve his heart out,” court records allege.

Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Maniscalco at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday at the conclusion of a five-hour-long barricade situation that ended when he exited a residence in the unit block of Chestnut Drive, north of Elkton, and surrendered, police said.

Investigators arrested Maniscalco’s alleged accomplice –Taylor Storm Wheatley-Falcone, 31 – later that day when she returned to that Chestnut Drive residence where she and Maniscalco live together, police added. Investigators noted that Wheatley-Falcone “left the residence during the time frame when the assault was occurring.”

The barricade situation started at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when law enforcement officers and other first responders rushed to Chestnut Drive after receiving a dispatch relating to an assault, police reported.

CCSO deputies found the victim lying in a yard, naked and bloody from “multiple injuries to his head and body,” police said. An ambulance crew drove the injured man to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he was treated and later discharged, police added.

Investigators determined that the victim, who was acquainted with the suspects through “previous contacts” with them, accepted an invitation from Wheatley-Falcone to come to the Chestnut Drive residence, according to court records.

The victim arrived there earlier that morning and quickly discovered that the invitation was a “set up to assault and rob” him after Maniscalco became “angry and aggressive,” court records show.

Using a cord, Maniscalco forcefully tied the victim to a chair before punching him, causing “major injuries to include lacerations to the head and face,” police said. Maniscalco then held a knife against the victim’s throat and threatened to kill him, police added.

After that, according to the charging document, Maniscalco removed all of the victim’s clothing, heated syrup in a microwave oven and then poured the hot syrup on him, causing “burns throughout his body.”

Capt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, explained, “The victim stated that Mr. Maniscalco used these ‘torture’ tactics to obtain the combination to a safe located at the victim’s residence in Delaware. The victim provided the combination to the safe. Mr. Maniscalco used a black marker to write the combination to the safe across the victim’s forehead. Also, an area on the victim’s chest was marked to indicate where his heart would be carved out. Investigators observed the markings on the victim’s body.”

Holmes also noted that the victim’s injuries were consistent with the account of the incident that he had given investigators.

Maniscalco allegedly stole several items from the victim - including $80, a gold chain, a gold Seiko watch, a gold bracelet and keys to a 2026 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2026 GMC Sierra and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade, police reported.

At that point, after assaulting and robbing the victim, Maniscalco fell asleep inside the residence, police said. While Maniscalco slept, the victim was able to untie himself and flee from the residence, police added.

CCSO then started receiving multiple calls about a bloody, naked man outside the residence, according to police.

Law enforcement officers surrounded the Chestnut Drive residence shortly after arriving at the scene.

Maniscalco ignored numerous commands to exit the residence, police said. He later walked out and surrendered, however, when members of CCSO’s Special Response Team approached the residence in an armored BearCat rescue vehicle that is capable of ramming open locked doors and knocking down walls, police added. CCSO acquired the BearCat rescue vehicle last year and it is used in high-risk incidents.

During a court-approved search of the Chestnut Drive residence, investigators recovered all of the property that the victim had listed as stolen from him, according to Holmes, who further reported, “The cord and chair described by the victim were also located inside the residence.”

Holmes summarized, “The investigation revealed that Mr. Maniscalco and Ms. Falcone conspired to lure the victim to the residence, detain him, and then take his belongings while obtaining access to his residence and safe.”

Maniscalco is facing 10 criminal charges, including first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, robbery, theft of more than $1,500 and less than $25,000, false imprisonment and some mirroring conspiracy offenses, court records show.

Wheatley-Falcone is facing four conspiracy charges relating to robbery, theft, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, according to court records.