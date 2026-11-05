John Ruppert's latest book is full of 'Red Flags'

RISING SUN — He’s been there, he’s done that, and now he’s warning others.

John J. Ruppert’s latest book, “Red Flags When Dating: When To Run! Not Walk Away” is what the author calls “a blueprint for single people.”

“Unfortunately in today’s dating world, there’s a lot of bad fruit,” Ruppert, from Rising Sun, said. “This book will help single people weed out the bad fruit before it’s too late.”

Now single, Ruppert has been in and out of relationships and talked to others — both single and married — to gather this collection of red flags.

For example, if you go to an event with someone and there’s photos of that person with everyone but you, or they insist on paying for every date then suddenly turn on you for not paying, he said.

One-sided relationships are a common problem, according to Ruppert. He said he hates to see people change themselves to appease a partner, when that partner does not do likewise.

“The last thing you want is to spend your time, your money and your heart,” Ruppert said. “I don’t want people to waste their life with someone who doesn’t deserve them.”

“Red Flags When Dating” is an easy read, with one red flag per page, in large type. Ruppert’s tips include being wary on online dating and social media when dating.

“The internet has given people more ways to do stupid stuff,” he said, adding, “Don’t reward bad behavior.”

This is Ruppert’s 10th book, which he is selling for $10 per copy.

“Every penny I make goes into publishing the next book,” he said.

He’ll be at North East Library on Saturday for the Meet & Greet: Local Authors and Bookish Vendors from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Ruppert is holding a sale at this event.

“At North East Library, I will sell all my books for $8 or two for $15,” he said.

North East Library is located at 485 Mauldin Avenue.