Harris wins again — but with a weaker grip on the Eastern Shore and a shaky path forward

U.S. Rep Andy Harris, R-Md., secured a ninth term in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District with a double-digit margin, telling reporters at his election party that the “blue wave did not hit” the Eastern Shore.

Voting data, however, shows there were at least some leaks in Harris’s hold on the Eastern Shore, and with the passage of a Constitutional amendment on redistricting, the representative — a mainstay in Maryland politics for more than a decade — must overcome considerable headwinds to keep his seat.

Harris told CNS on Election Day that he was confident Republican voters would “hold the line” on the Eastern Shore, and he was proven correct when he defeated Democratic nominee Dan Schwartz by 11 points, according to unofficial results from the Maryland Board of Elections.

Schwartz, though, captured 44.1% of the vote, which would be the largest share of any of Harris’s previous Democratic challengers. Democrats nationwide performed stronger than expected, flipping seats in multiple states that President Donald Trump had won by double digits in 2024.

Schwartz gained ground further south, as Harris lost both Talbot County and Wicomico County in the same year for the first time. Harris had not lost Wicomico County since he was first elected in 2010.

Maryland’s 1st District encompasses Maryland’s 10 easternmost counties and a small sliver of Baltimore County. The area is mostly rural and has long been a Republican stronghold, but Democrats have had some success thanks to the region’s smaller cities and college towns.

A chart of voting results from Maryland’s 1st Congressional District.

“People are sick of just more of the same and professional politicians, and there’s a lot of energy behind candidates like me,” Schwartz said to the Baltimore Banner before the race was called.

While seen as a victory for Maryland Democrats, Schwartz opposed Question 3 and believed it had a hand in his defeat by bringing out more Republican voters on the Eastern Shore to vote against it.

Many of Schwartz’s supporters seemed to share his stance on redistricting. Both Talbot County and Wicomico County largely opposed Question 3 despite leaning blue for Schwartz. The divide among voters is emblematic of the disagreements between Democrats in Annapolis that put redistricting on midterm ballots in the first place.

The question still passed behind overwhelming support from its Democrat majority, and now Maryland’s Congressional map can be redrawn without regard for political subdivisions and natural boundaries, namely the Chesapeake Bay.

The Eastern Shore, held by Harris since 2011, could be split up into multiple districts that stretch across and around the Chesapeake Bay to pull in Democrats from central Maryland. That was the aim of a map proposed earlier this year that fizzled out in the state senate.

“[Partisan gerrymandering] is a bad idea no matter where it’s done, whether it’s in Texas or Maryland,” Harris said to FOX45 Baltimore at his campaign party. “If the governor really believes in democracy, he should say … Maybe we shouldn’t gerrymander the 1st Congressional District out of existence.”

Gov. Wes Moore tried to rush the map through the statehouse in an attempt to counteract redrawn maps in red states. Florida, Texas and others reshaped their Congressional districts to flip anywhere from one to five House seats for their controlling parties.

Though Democrats have already taken majorities in the House and Senate without an extra seat on the Eastern Shore, Moore said he still plans to pursue a new map now that Question 3 has passed.

“For more than a year, I’ve been clear: if other states were going to redraw their congressional maps in the middle of the decade, Maryland should be part of that conversation,” Moore said in a statement on Election Day. “Donald Trump does not get to rewrite the rules for his allies and then tell Maryland to sit on its hands. … I will keep fighting to make sure our state has the representation it deserves in Congress, so we can protect Marylanders from the consequences of this administration.”