Round 1 Region Playoff Football Outlook

Class 1A East Round 1 No. 8 Washington at No. 1 Perryville: Friday, 6 p.m.

Last Meeting: Perryville 62, Washington 0; Nov. 8, 2024

Outlook: Perryville will kick off its postseason as the No.1 seed in Class 1A East and will host No. 8 seed Washington Friday.

The Panthers secured the No. 1 seed in Class 1A East with a 56-6 win over North East last week.

Perryville rushed for 286 yards and a season-high 8 rushing touchdowns in last week’s victory. Hasheem Barnes led the way for the Panthers with 106 yards and three rushing scores on five carries. Tyler Smith finished with 81 yards and two touchdowns on three carries, Javonne Harris had 56 yards and one touchdown on seven carries and Damon Dean had two rushing scores, both coming from 12 yards out.

Perryville’s run game has been one of its keys to success all season long. The Panthers have rushed for 2,222 yards and 36 touchdowns through nine games.

In addition to its stout rushing attack, Perryville’s passing game has evolved since the start of the season. Panthers’ quarterback Sam White has completed 50-of-92 passes for 664 yards and seven touchdowns through nine games. Mekhi Gibbs leads Perryville in receiving with 13 receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown.

Perryville’s defense has also been dominant all year, giving up just 10.66 points per game to its opponents.

Mike Shelley leads Perryville with 67 total tackles this season, followed by Travis Leak with 64, Zayd Fareed with 59 and Tommy Callahan with 43. Leak leads the Panthers with five sacks and 19 tackles for loss. Dean has a team-high four interceptions.

Washington enters this week’s matchup on a four-game losing streak following losses to Arcadia, Kent County, Cambridge South-Dorchester and Seaford.

Perryville and Washington last squared off in the first round of the region playoffs two years ago when Perryville put together a dominant 62-0 victory,

The winner of this matchup will face the victor of No. 4 Patuxent vs. No. 5 Kent County, who will both also square off Friday evening.

No. 6 Bohemia Manor at No. 3 Cambridge South-Dorchester: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Last Meeting: Bohemia Manor 35, Cambridge South-Dorchester 21; Nov. 10, 2017

Outlook: Bohemia Manor enters the postseason as the No. 6 seed in Class 1A East and will visit No. 3 seed Cambridge-South Dorchester Thursday.

Bohemia Manor enters the region playoffs on a two-game losing streak after losses to Harford Tech and Fallston to close out the regular season.

Despite Bohemia Manor’s recent setbacks, the Eagles’ offense has been consistent as of late, putting up over 300 total yards of offense in each of its last three contests.

Bohemia Manor quarterback Kolby Dunn has completed 41-of-68 passes for 529 yards and six touchdowns over the Eagles’ past two games. Chase Holderer and Logan Schneider have led the way for Bohemia Manor’s receiving corps over that same time period. Holderer has 16 receptions for 232 yards and two touchdowns over Bo’s last two games, while Schneider has 14 receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

On the defensive side, Logan Woodeshick and Gabe DeMuth are tied for the team lead with 38 total tackles for Bohemia Manor this season. Jared Sturgill has 32 total tackles and Holderer has 31. Braedyn Wood has a team-high three sacks and Holderer leads the Eagles with two interceptions.

Cambridge South-Dorchester enters this week coming off a 40-0 loss to Easton to close out its regular season last week.

Thursday will mark the first matchup between Bohemia Manor and Cambridge South-Dorchester in nearly a decade. Bohemia Manor took a 35-21 victory the last time the two schools squared in the region playoffs back in 2017.

The winner of this matchup will face the victor of No. 2 Snow Hill vs. No. 7 Colonel Richardson, a matchup that will take place Friday.

Class 2A/1A North Round 1 No. 5 Rising Sun at No. 4 Fallston: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last Meeting: Fallston 35, Rising Sun 8; Sept. 20, 2024

Outlook: Rising Sun enters the postseason as the No. 5 seed in Class 2A/1A North will visit No. 4 seed Fallston Friday for its first round matchup.

The Tigers enter the postseason coming off back-to-back wins over North East and Western Tech to close out the regular season.

Rising Sun’s offense has scored over 40 points in each of the last two weeks.

Tigers’ quarterback Chase Bristow completed 9-of-13 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns through the air in last week’s win. Fellow quarterback Blake Nahm went 5-for-7 for 69 passing yards and one touchdown.

Jack Coale led Rising Sun in receiving with five receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown last week. Jaxon Sites recorded five receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Alex Kluh added a 53-yard receiving score and Wolfe Treut had a 12-yard receiving score.

Coale ended the regular season as the UCBAC conference leader in receiving yards with 606.

Last week, Rising Sun had seven different players finish with six-plus total tackles in Kluh, Jack Grauer, Cole Rasnake, DJ Alexander, Will Gonzalez-Gomez, Landin Gilley and Nahm. The Tigers forced three turnovers on interceptions by Treut and Coale and a forced fumble by Landon Forsmark that was recovered by Kluh.

Fallston enters this week coming off a 27-13 win over Bohemia Manor to close out its regular season last week.

The winner of this matchup will visit No. 1 seed Elkton in the second round next week.

No. 7 North East at No. 2 Harford Tech: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Last Meeting: Harford Tech 36, North East 0; Nov. 4, 2022

Outlook: North East enters the postseason as the No. 7 seed in Class 2A/1A North and will visit No. 2 seed Harford Tech for its first round matchup Thursday.

It will mark the first meeting between the two schools since the opening round of the region playoffs four years ago.

North East’s offense will look to find some success behind its leading rusher and receiver Fred Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick has accumulated a team-high 263 all-purpose yards for the Indians through nine games, along with both a rushing and a receiving score.

Jiair Mercer leads North East defensively with a team-high 29 total tackles and an interception. Fitzpatrick follows with 27 total tackles.

Ahzeek Taylor leads North East with three sacks, followed by Gavin Hanna and Jaxon Russell with two sacks each. Justus Bolling has a team-high five pass breakups for the Indians.

Harford Tech enters this week coming off a 38-0 loss to Bel Air in its regular season finale last week.

The winner of this matchup will face the victor of No. 3 Hereford vs. No. 6 Joppatowne, a matchup that will take place Friday.