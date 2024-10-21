Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cecil Whig

    Cecilton home condemned after propane explosion; no one injured

    By Carl Hamilton,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444TUt_0wGHDT5W00

    CECILTON — Building inspectors have condemned a home near Cecilton after a propane explosion knocked the house off of its foundation Monday, causing an estimated $1 million in damage and displacing two residents, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

    No one was injured in the blast, which occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Budds Landing Road, east of Cecilton, fire officials reported.

    “Fortunately, the homeowners happened to be in the garage — outside of the blast zone — and there was an open door, which gave them egress,” said Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman who also served as one of the MOSFM detectives conducting the on-scene investigation.

    Friends of the homeowners are assisting the displaced couple, according to Alkire.

    Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company firefighters and other first responders — including a collapsed rescue team from New Castle County in Delaware — rushed to the residence after the homeowners reported the explosion, fire officials reported.

    “Firefighters discovered a small fire in the basement and were able to contain it quickly. The home sustained extensive structural damage,” Alkire said, adding that Cecil County Department of Permits and Inspections agents condemned the home after accessing the damage.

    The investigation is continuing.

    “We are confident the propane leak happened in the basement. We are going to pinpoint the source of the leak. We will be working with the homeowners and the insurance company,” Alkire outlined.

    As of Tuesday, MOSFM officials had not released the names of the displaced residents.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    "Lt. Dan," who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat, arrested
    CBS News4 days ago
    Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecasts for Baltimore, Maryland: ‘Brace Yourself for Surprises!’
    jackandkitty.com1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group20 hours ago
    Big Lots to close another 56 locations in 27 states. Here's where.
    CBS Philly6 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Woman Arrested in Booneville in a Series of Shoplifting Events
    Mississippi News Group2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy