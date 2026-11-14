Multiple Massachusetts law enforcement agencies partnered for a single-day enforcement detail targeting commercial vehicles in the Avon area.

On November 4, 2026, the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section (CVES) and the Avon Police Department took part in a joint detail “to enforce heavy commercial vehicle exclusion restrictions and promote roadway safety.”

See results from the operation below.

150 commercial vehicles weighed

45 commercial vehicles inspections completed

136 violations uncovered

7 commercial vehicles placed out-of-service

11 drivers placed out-of-service

$3,785 in fines issued

Violations discovered during the November 4 operation include:

3 drivers operating without a license

1 driver operating with a suspended license

1 driver violating a CDL restriction

6 drivers without a medical certificate

2 unregistered trucks

1 carrier operating despite a failed safety audit from 2024

“In one case, a commercial motor vehicle was missing brakes. In another case, a truck had so much cargo it had to be offloaded,” MSP said.

“The Massachusetts State Police greatly value the chance to work collaboratively with our partners at the Avon Police Department to keep our roads safe,” said Colonel Geoffrey Noble. “This was an excellent joint operation that will enhance the safety of Massachusetts roadways. We look forward to future joint operations that will build upon this success.”

“I want to thank Sgt. Alex McCabe of the Massachusetts State Police and his entire team at CVES for their tremendous work on Wednesday’s enforcement operation in Avon,” said Avon Police Chief Jeffrey J. Bukunt. “Once again, these actions show that law enforcement organizations work most effectively when agencies and units work collaboratively. This joint operation was highly successful, and it demonstrated the dedication, integrity and professionalism of the Avon Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.”

MSP and the Avon Police Department asked “anyone with information about improper or dangerous commercial vehicle activity” to report it immediately to state and local police.

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