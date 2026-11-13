Colorado State Patrol investigators say a 10 car pile up crash on Interstate 70 Thursday was caused by a tractor trailer that lost control.

The accident happened at about 11:25 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 on November 12th near Georgetown, Colorado.

According to CBS, two Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office SUVs were moving through traffic on I-70 eastbound with their lights and sirens activated when a Freightliner lost control and crashed into one of the police vehicles. The Freightliner then continued east, colliding with a Tacoma, a Range Rover, a Silverado, and the second police vehicle.

At one point, the first police vehicle lost control after the collision with the Freightliner and struck an International semi truck, an Impreza, and a second Tacoma. The Range Rover also struck a Mack truck after the collision with the Freightliner.

The driver in the Freightliner was not hurt in the crash. Both police officers sustained injuries, along with approximately five more people. The exact cause of the crash has not been released. The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed until approximately 6 p.m

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