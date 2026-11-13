The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan has ruled that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration was in the wrong when it chose to withhold $74 million in funding over the revocation of 33,000 New York CDLs.

Three judges in Manhattan issued a written decision stating that the FMCSA acted in a way that was “arbitrary, capricious, or contrary to law” when it chose to withhold almost $74 million in highway funding after New York state refused to revoke 33,000 CDLs. The validity of the 33,000 non-domiciled CDLs came into question after an audit revealed possible issues in their legality.

According to US News, the appeals court ruled that the state cannot be blamed for failing to cancel the CDLs after a licensed driver lost legal status to stay in the United States because the rules requiring the cancellation of that CDL were not in place at the time the license was issued to that driver.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has called the federal cuts in funding “devastating” and “political payback.”

“We’ve put a stop to the madness to keep the driving public safe,” the USDOT said in a statement Friday defending their decision.

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