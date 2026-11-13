Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe called out fellow Governor JB Pritzker on Friday following a deadly crash involving an illegal immigrant with an Illinois CDL.

The deadly crash killed a mother and her two children in Kansas City earlier this week. On Friday, November 13th, Kehoe took to X to share a letter addressed to Governor Pritzker calling for immediate review of the state’s commercial driver licensing procedures.

“When a state fails to vet applicants before handing over the keys to a commercial tractor-trailer, the consequences do not stop at the state line,” Kehoe said in the post.

“Americans deserve to know that the drivers sharing the road with their families are legally authorized to be here and fully qualified to operate heavy commercial equipment safely. In Missouri, we have strict protocols in place to ensure proper verification and highway safety.”

Pritzker’s office has not yet issued a comment on the letter.

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