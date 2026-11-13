The family of a Costco employee who died trying to stop a truck driver from entering the store with a gun is suing the truck driver and trucking company over the incident.

The estate of Randy Corrigan filed the lawsuit on November 9th in Cuyahoga County, Ohio for the April incident outside of a Costco in Strongsville, Ohio.

According to Cleveland19, 61-year-old Corrigan was on break outside of the Costco he worked at when truck driver Christian Bryant parked his commercial vehicle and approached the store with a firearm equipped with a 50-round drum magazine. Corrigan tried to stop Bryant, who shot Corrigan multiple times. Corrigan later died at the hospital.

Bryant has since been indicted on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault. Now, the family of Corrigan has filed a suit that alleges the trucking company knew or should have known about Bryant’s prior misconduct related to firearms prior to hiring him as a driver. The suit names Bryant; trucking companies Denemo One Inc., Geneses One, LLC, Cadence Truck and Trailer Leasing, LLC; and company owner Mirabela Ene.

The estate alleges that Bryant was recorded holding a gun and pointing it to his face and passing motorists by a driver-facing camera while driving for another trucking company in Texas in October 2025. He was arrested on an unlawful carrying of weapons charge after officers reviewed the footage. The suit also alleges Bryant’s involvement in another firearm related incident in January 2026 near Indianapolis while driving for another company, but does not include many details.

The suit argues that the trucking companies and Ene either knew, or should have known about Bryant’s dubious history involving firearms prior to hiring him to drive and the subsequent deadly incident at the Costco. The suit claims negligence in hiring, retaining, supervising or providing equipment to Bryant, and requests a jury trial.

“What we found out is that driver (Bryant) had a history of menacing other drivers in his tractor trailer on the road on highways across America. So, a company should have found that out. A company should have made sure that driver was never on the road in one of their trucks and that he never ended up in Ohio with his truck and with his gun,” said Spencer Hattemer representing the Corrigan estate. “We’ll find out through the discovery process exactly what each company understood.”

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