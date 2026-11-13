\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3hkswI_1H3Sikdn00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hkswI_1H3Sikdn00" width="1200" height="800" >\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration removed 133 illegal Electronic Logging Devices from the agency’s list in their most recent action against fraud within the trucking industry. \u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy is calling this removal a historic crackdown, and describes the action as the largest revocation in FMCSA history. The agencies intend to target logging devices used and accessed by fraudsters to bypass the Hours of Service rules, which jeopardizes road safety for all and undercuts the wages of truckers operating within the legal limits. \u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are cracking down on rampant fraud on America’s roads. This latest crackdown – which required hundreds of man hours and extensive forensic investigations – will prevent criminals from cooking the books, sabotaging trucker wages, and endangering you and your family when you drive,” \u003ca href="https://www.transportation.gov/briefing-room/trumps-transportation-secretary-sean-p-duffy-yanks-133-illegal-electronic-logging" type="link" id="https://www.transportation.gov/briefing-room/trumps-transportation-secretary-sean-p-duffy-yanks-133-illegal-electronic-logging" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy\u003c/a>. \u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">“From pulling thousands of illegal licenses to shutting down sham schools to launching our Freedom Haulers campaign, our message is simple: America’s roads are for American truckers. This administration will stop at nothing to protect the driving public.”\u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">Examples of ELD fraud and abuse investigated by the agency include one trucking company’s use of a support line to manually erase logged driving time on ELDs and falsely report rest time as the truck is driving; another company’s upload of fake driving logs as the truck driver underwent a roadside inspection to hide the fact that the driver was operating beyond the limit; and the logging of physically impossible speeds to compress driving time a fraudulently comply with HOS standards. \u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">The action taken on Thursday, November 12th revoked 121 devices and led to 12 voluntary self-revocations. \u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">“Motor carriers must have confidence that every device on FMCSA’s public registry is compliant, secure, and actively supported,” said FMCSA Administrator Derek D. Barrs. “We are removing noncompliant and fraudulent devices to close loopholes that can be exploited to evade oversight, avoid revocation, bypass vetting requirements, or undermine accurate hours-of-service records. This action protects law-abiding carriers and drivers and makes clear that FMCSA will not tolerate devices that compromise the integrity of the ELD system.”\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F1674542450806169%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0" width="100%" height="314">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp>The post \u003ca href="https://cdllife.com/2026/historic-fmcsa-crackdown-pulls-133-elds-for-largest-revocation-in-history/" rel="nofollow">Historic FMCSA crackdown pulls 133 ELDs for largest revocation in history\u003c/a> appeared first on \u003ca href="https://cdllife.com" rel="nofollow">CDLLife\u003c/a>.\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>