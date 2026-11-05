Colorado DOT warns of ‘extensive’ detours for truckers due to flood damage

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said truckers should expect “extended detours and delays” due to highway flooding in the southwestern part of the state.

On November 5, CDOT asked commercial vehicle drivers to “prepare for extensive detours when accessing Southwest Colorado, specifically Pagosa Springs and nearby Durango. Recent flooding washed out roads and a bridge, causing full closures on common routes and significant repair delays along key corridors.”

All drivers are asked to avoid downtown Pagosa Springs due to flooding.

Flood Closure Truck Travel Info From CDOT

“Truckers, please use alternate interstate corridors across Colorado, or in northern New Mexico, and avoid rural mountain passes and route via I-70 to the north or I-40 to the south. Stick to state-designated routes and build in extra transit time into your trips,” CDOT said.

See below for commercial vehicle driver guidance from CDOT on navigating in southwestern Colorado amid the road closures.

Use alternate interstate corridors: Interstate freight moving east–west across Colorado or northern New Mexico should avoid rural mountain passes and route via I-70 to the north or I-40 to the south.

Interstate freight moving east–west across Colorado or northern New Mexico should avoid rural mountain passes and route via I-70 to the north or I-40 to the south. Stick to state-designated routes: Commercial drivers making essential deliveries into the area must avoid GPS shortcuts onto unpaved, seasonal forest roads or rural county roads. Many backroads cannot support heavy vehicle turning radiuses, have strict weight limits or have sustained minor shoulder damage. These roads may have also sustained flooding damage. View the latest travel impacts, road repairs and open corridors on COtrip.org or through the free COtrip Planner app.

Commercial drivers making essential deliveries into the area must avoid GPS shortcuts onto unpaved, seasonal forest roads or rural county roads. Many backroads cannot support heavy vehicle turning radiuses, have strict weight limits or have sustained minor shoulder damage. These roads may have also sustained flooding damage. View the latest travel impacts, road repairs and open corridors on COtrip.org or through the free COtrip Planner app. Build in extra transit time: Deliveries routed into Pagosa Springs, Bayfield or Durango should account for substantial extra travel time.

CDOT Detours

See below for CDOT detour information for southwestern Colorado:

From Denver to Pagosa Springs (travel time, just over eight hours)

I-25 south into New Mexico

At Raton, take US 64 west to Tierra Amarilla

At Tierra Amarilla take US 84/64 north to Chama

At Chama take US 84/64 north, into Colorado and Pagosa Springs

Essential travel from Pagosa Springs to Durango (travel time, around two and a half hours).

US 84 south into New Mexico

Turn right onto US 64 west to Dulce

At Dulce continue west on US 64 to Bloomfield

At Bloomfield turn right or onto US 550 north to Aztec

Continue north on US 550 into Colorado and Durango

From Denver to Durango (travel time, just over eight hours)

I-70 west to Grand Junction

US 50 south to Montrose

US 550 south to Durango (freight drivers should to consider the westerly alternate route via CO 145 through Telluride)

Flood Damaged Roadway Repairs

See below for information from CDOT on the progress of reopening roadways damaged by flood waters.

CO 151 south of Chimney Rock (MP 27 to 30) – CO 151 sustained additional roadway damage within an active emergency reconstruction zone. Floodwaters washed out another section of the roadway on Nov. 1, approximately four miles south of the US 160 junction. Contractors are on-site to continue reconstruction and repair the new damage.

– CO 151 sustained additional roadway damage within an active emergency reconstruction zone. Floodwaters washed out another section of the roadway on Nov. 1, approximately four miles south of the US 160 junction. Contractors are on-site to continue reconstruction and repair the new damage. US 160 Pagosa Springs to Durango (MP 121) – Multiple sections along this 30-mile corridor between Pagosa Springs and Durango require roadway maintenance or emergency repairs, notably at the Piedra River Bridge, located 18 miles west of Pagosa Springs. Following the collapse of its support piers, the bridge requires a complete rebuild; crews will install a temporary structure as soon as site conditions permit.

– Multiple sections along this 30-mile corridor between Pagosa Springs and Durango require roadway maintenance or emergency repairs, notably at the Piedra River Bridge, located 18 miles west of Pagosa Springs. Following the collapse of its support piers, the bridge requires a complete rebuild; crews will install a temporary structure as soon as site conditions permit. US 160 Wolf Creek Pass (MP 157 to 184.5) – Wolf Creek Pass remains closed from east of Pagosa Springs to South Fork. At least four locations along this 33-mile stretch have sustained severe damage caused by flooding, mud and rock slides. High water along the South Fork of the Rio Grande undercut the shoulder and travel lanes and washed out a segment of roadway, approximately Six miles west of South Fork, through The Narrows.

– Wolf Creek Pass remains closed from east of Pagosa Springs to South Fork. At least four locations along this 33-mile stretch have sustained severe damage caused by flooding, mud and rock slides. High water along the South Fork of the Rio Grande undercut the shoulder and travel lanes and washed out a segment of roadway, approximately Six miles west of South Fork, through The Narrows. CO 17 Antonito to New Mexico state line (MP 0 to 39) – CO 17 is anticipated to open by the end of today, Nov. 5 to restricted access only. No thru-traffic is allowed. Drive with caution through the area, as repair work continues at several locations along Cumbres and La Manga Passes. Motorists cannot travel past the New Mexico state line due to significant damage to NM State Highway 17 and ongoing NMDOT repairs.

Drivers can visit COtrip.org for real-time conditions and closure maps before heading out.

Follow this link for additional information from CDOT.

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