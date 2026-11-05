Two men were indicted earlier this year after impersonating a trucking company and scamming a fuel company out of more than $760,000.

The two Atlanta, Georgia men – Zachary Walker and Mario Bailey – were indicted by a federal grand jury on September 23rd, on charges of trafficking in an unauthorized access device, wire fraud, and mail fraud.

According to MLive, the scam began when Walker rented an apartment at the Jeffersonian Apartments, at 9000 E. Jefferson Avenue in Detroit, Michigan in July 2025. The following month, he assumed the identity of the owner of Voyager Express Inc., a trucking company based in Detroit. He then used this identity to submit a credit application to Coyne Oil & Propane using a fake email address mimicking that of the real Voyager Express.

The application was approved and Walker was mailed 8 fuel cards to the rented apartment, where Bailey later retrieved them. The cards were then used to purchase fuel in 23 states, racking up a total of $760,320.19, which was never paid.

Walker appeared at his initial court appearance on November 3rd and was freed on $10,000 unsecured bond. The next court date for both Walker and Bailey is pending.

The post Two men indicted for impersonating trucking company & scamming fuel company out of $760k appeared first on CDLLife.