Trucker with a Purple Heart wins Diesel Brothers customized Kenworth truck and $50K cash prize

A truck driver and U.S. Army veteran won a custom semi truck and a major cash prize from Pilot Travel Stops.

On November 5, Pilot announced that Joshua Kearney is the winner of this year’s Road Warrior award, an honor going to truckers who demonstrate professionalism, dedication, and safety in keeping the county moving.

Kearney drives for Ohio-based Kaplan Trucking hauling steel coils and has nearly 1 million safe miles under his belt.

Kearney was on active duty in the U.S. Army from 2008 to 2012 and in the Army Reserve from 2013 to 2020. He was wounded in combat in Afghanistan and received the Purple Heart in 2011.

As part of the prize, Kearney received a $50,000 check as well as the keys to a Kenworth W990 truck customized by the Diesel Brothers. The truck features a 52” flat top sleeper equipped with a Diamond VIT interior, powered by a PACCAR MX-13 engine.

Check out the video below to see Kearney surprised with the keys to his new truck.

“Joshua’s story reflects the resilience, work ethic and character that drive our industry forward, representing the very best of the professional driving community,” said Kari Irons, chief experience officer at Pilot. “It’s exciting to work with Kenworth and the Diesel Brothers to celebrate the remarkable people behind the wheel of America’s trucks.”

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