A former truck driver was sentenced to prison for an interstate shooting that took place in Baltimore County, Maryland, in 2025.

Christian Ramos, 30, of Illinois, was sentenced on November 5 to up to 40 years in prison, according to the Baltimore Banner.

In April 2026, Ramos was convicted on one count of attempted first-degree murder for the driver and two counts of attempted second-degree murder following a jury trial. He was also found guilty by the jury of reckless endangerment and weapons offenses.

Before midnight on June 18, 2025, Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers responded to southbound I-83 near Newberry Township after a Toyota Prius driver reported that their vehicle had been shot. None of the three occupants of the Prius, including a two-year-old child, were injured.

After reviewing dash cam footage and conducting interviews, trooper identified Ramos as a suspect.

The day after the shooting, troopers tracked Ramos and his semi truck to a TA Travel Center in Elkton, where he was arrested without incident.

Christian Ramos/MSP

When a warrant was executed on the semi truck, officers located a loaded .45-caliber handgun, several hundred rounds of ammunition, and multiple spent shell casings.

MSP

During the trial, Prius driver Muhammad Popalzai, 47, said that the semi truck had been driving erratically and that he was trying to pass the truck when the shot was fired, according to the Baltimore County Courtroom Observer.

MSP learned from Pennsylvania State Police that similar shootings occurred on I-83 in York County, Pennsylvania, that night.

Ramos also faces four counts of attempted criminal homicide out of York County.

The post Truck driver sentenced for shooting Prius with toddler inside on Maryland interstate appeared first on CDLLife.