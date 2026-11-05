Two men admit to stealing goods from New Hampshire warehouse with rented box truck

Two men pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the theft of goods from a warehouse in New Hampshire.

On November 4, 2026, Nasaiah Johnson, 25, and Xiao Yu, 28, pleaded guilty to interfere with commerce by robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of New Hampshire.

Officials said that Johnson and Yu joined four co-conspirators to travel from New York to New England “for the purpose of robbing a local business.”

After Yu rented a box truck in Medford, Massachusetts, and purchased supplies from a hardware store, the group traveled to a warehouse in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

“Five individuals, including Johnson, entered the business where they threatened an employee with what appeared to be a firearm and restrained the victim. The men then proceeded to steal merchandise and goods from the business, placing those items into the box truck, which was driven by Yu. Yu left in the box truck, while the other co-conspirators fled the scene in a sedan and returned to New York,” officials said.

The maximum penalty for conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery is 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Authorities described Yu as “an illegal alien from China recently living in New Jersey.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Londonderry Police Department, New Hampshire State Police, Massachusetts State Police, and New York Police Department.

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