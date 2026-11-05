Plea agreement sends driver to prison for life after intentionally crashing rig into Texas DPS

A truck driver will spend the rest of his life in prison after accepting a plea deal for crashing his semi truck into a Texas DPS more than two years ago.

The incident happened on April 12th, 2024 at the Brenham Texas Department of Public Safety office and left two people dead.

According to The Banner Press, truck driver Clenard Parker was at the DPS to renew his commercial driver’s license, but his renewal was denied. He threatened staff at the location before he left, vowing to return.

The next morning, Parker stole a semi truck from a gas station and headed toward Brenham. He was eventually pursued by police and led officers on a chase. He eventually drove into the DPS parking lot and through the double door entrance to the building. The entryway was destroyed as a result of his actions.

Parker then tried to put the truck in reverse and ram into the building again, but law enforcement apprehended him and stopped him from ramming the building a second time. Two people died and more were critically injured. Many had to be pulled from the rubble of the destroyed building.

Parker was held in the Washington County Jail on a multi million dollar bond for multiple capital murder charges, evading arrest, and criminal mischief.

Parker has now accepted a plea deal by pleading guilty to the charges in exchange for life in prison without the death penalty. As part of the deal, he has waived his right to a jury trial and will spend the rest of his life in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

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